Puhui Wealth Investment Management (NASDAQ:PHCF) Stock Price Up 40%

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF)’s stock price rose 40% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.25 and last traded at $5.25. Approximately 2,371,325 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,602% from the average daily volume of 139,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.00.

About Puhui Wealth Investment Management (NASDAQ:PHCF)

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides third-party wealth management services in the People's Republic of China. The company markets financial products, such as private equity funds, securities investment funds, and private placement bond products to high-net-worth individuals and small and medium enterprises.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Puhui Wealth Investment Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puhui Wealth Investment Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.