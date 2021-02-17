pulltherug.finance Price Tops $11.16 on Top Exchanges (RUGZ)

pulltherug.finance (CURRENCY:RUGZ) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 17th. One pulltherug.finance token can now be bought for $11.16 or 0.00021317 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. pulltherug.finance has a total market cap of $105,272.03 and $9,574.00 worth of pulltherug.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, pulltherug.finance has traded 103.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get pulltherug.finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.93 or 0.00061022 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $166.23 or 0.00317650 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001044 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.28 or 0.00082708 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.63 or 0.00071903 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.57 or 0.00083255 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.46 or 0.00446117 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,031.83 or 0.87963675 BTC.

pulltherug.finance Token Profile

pulltherug.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,437 tokens. The official website for pulltherug.finance is pulltherug.finance

pulltherug.finance Token Trading

pulltherug.finance can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pulltherug.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pulltherug.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase pulltherug.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for pulltherug.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for pulltherug.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.