PumaPay (PMA) Price Reaches $0.0005 on Exchanges

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. One PumaPay token can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PumaPay has traded 35% higher against the U.S. dollar. PumaPay has a market capitalization of $15.33 million and approximately $342,497.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.85 or 0.00062172 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $438.82 or 0.00856456 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00006699 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00046457 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00026049 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003959 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,510.37 or 0.04899558 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00016194 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00032654 BTC.

PumaPay Token Profile

PumaPay is a token. It launched on May 8th, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,576,432,231 tokens. PumaPay’s official message board is blog.pumapay.io . The official website for PumaPay is pumapay.io . PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PumaPay's open-source Pull Payment Protocol is a comprehensive blockchain solution which offers robust payment mechanisms far more credible, efficient, flexible, cost-effective, and scalable than current implementations (credit cards). Unlike today's payment methods, which include credit cards and virtual coins like Bitcoin, the Pull Payment Protocol was designed from the ground up specifically to overcome existing hurdles and offers a set of tools developed to facilitate onboarding processes for both businesses and individuals. “

PumaPay Token Trading

PumaPay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PumaPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PumaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

