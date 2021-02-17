Pundi X NEM Price Down 4.7% Over Last 7 Days (NPXSXEM)

Pundi X NEM (CURRENCY:NPXSXEM) traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. During the last seven days, Pundi X NEM has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. One Pundi X NEM coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Pundi X NEM has a total market capitalization of $5.58 million and $16,962.00 worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pundi X NEM alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00059945 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $147.65 or 0.00289245 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.20 or 0.00082673 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.60 or 0.00075618 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.60 or 0.00083458 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $213.17 or 0.00417612 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $91.07 or 0.00178405 BTC.

Pundi X NEM Coin Profile

Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 44,770,921,916 coins and its circulating supply is 18,419,455,103 coins. The official website for Pundi X NEM is pundix.com . Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Platform supports blockchain developers, digital asset issuers and businesses to freely apply and list their custom digital assets onto Pundi X’s payment ecosystem, including XWallet, XPOS, and XPASS cards. Developers and merchants can now easily make their digital assets available to serve various offline and online payment scenarios. The Open Platform will first support ERC20 tokens and later expand to digital assets of other blockchains. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X NEM

Pundi X NEM can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X NEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X NEM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pundi X NEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pundi X NEM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pundi X NEM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.