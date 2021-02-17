Pundi X (NPXS) One Day Trading Volume Tops $339.15 Million

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded up 22.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 17th. In the last seven days, Pundi X has traded 30% higher against the US dollar. Pundi X has a market cap of $285.22 million and $339.15 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pundi X token can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.97 or 0.00063626 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $450.02 or 0.00868496 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00006948 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004377 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00046477 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00026929 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,657.83 or 0.05129386 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 27.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000215 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00045572 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00016338 BTC.

Pundi X Token Profile

Pundi X is a token. It was first traded on March 8th, 2018. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,498,693,019 tokens and its circulating supply is 235,514,908,115 tokens. Pundi X’s official message board is medium.com/pundix . Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pundi X’s official website is pundix.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (NPXS) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pundi X Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pundi X using one of the exchanges listed above.

