Punk Basic Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $18,893.00 (PUNK-BASIC)

Punk Basic (CURRENCY:PUNK-BASIC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 17th. One Punk Basic coin can now be bought for $20,605.97 or 0.39511869 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Punk Basic has traded flat against the US dollar. Punk Basic has a total market capitalization of $2.47 million and approximately $18,893.00 worth of Punk Basic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.82 or 0.00061081 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 28% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.13 or 0.00318871 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.66 or 0.00081882 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $38.63 or 0.00074142 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.88 or 0.00084230 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $234.17 or 0.00449456 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44,808.49 or 0.86004563 BTC.

Punk Basic Coin Profile

Punk Basic’s total supply is 120 coins. Punk Basic’s official Twitter account is @NFTX_

Buying and Selling Punk Basic

Punk Basic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

