Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $480.49 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) to announce $480.49 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Pure Storage’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $477.00 million and the highest is $485.00 million. Pure Storage reported sales of $492.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Pure Storage will report full year sales of $1.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Pure Storage.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $410.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.26 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 19.09%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pure Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

In related news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 385,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.71, for a total transaction of $7,991,533.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 127,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,640,525. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,166,900 shares of company stock valued at $24,537,585. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 159.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

PSTG opened at $28.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.57 and a beta of 1.47. Pure Storage has a 52-week low of $7.93 and a 52-week high of $29.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.38.

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. It delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

