PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) Shares Gap Down to $401.50

PureTech Health plc (LON:PRTC) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 401.50 ($5.25), but opened at GBX 386 ($5.04). PureTech Health shares last traded at GBX 398.50 ($5.21), with a volume of 133,238 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PRTC. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 475 ($6.21) target price on shares of PureTech Health in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.40) target price on shares of PureTech Health in a research report on Monday, January 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 390.03 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 307.42. The stock has a market cap of £1.14 billion and a PE ratio of 2.52.

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biopharma company, focuses on developing medicines for diseases caused by dysfunctions in the nervous, gastrointestinal, and immune systems. The company is developing a microbiome immune system drug-discovery platform and drug candidates for immune-mediated diseases; and products to induce weight loss and enhance glycaemic control through an orally administered capsule.

