Purple Biotech (PPBT) versus Its Peers Critical Comparison

Purple Biotech (NASDAQ: PPBT) is one of 778 publicly-traded companies in the "Pharmaceutical preparations" industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Purple Biotech to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Purple Biotech and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Purple Biotech N/A N/A N/A Purple Biotech Competitors -3,540.56% -189.52% -30.06%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Purple Biotech and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Purple Biotech 0 0 1 0 3.00 Purple Biotech Competitors 4271 16597 36706 749 2.58

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 25.05%. Given Purple Biotech’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Purple Biotech has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.7% of Purple Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Purple Biotech shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Purple Biotech and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Purple Biotech $1.00 million -$5.85 million -1.84 Purple Biotech Competitors $1.89 billion $219.07 million -6.09

Purple Biotech’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Purple Biotech. Purple Biotech is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Purple Biotech has a beta of 2.33, indicating that its share price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Purple Biotech’s competitors have a beta of 0.40, indicating that their average share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Purple Biotech beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Purple Biotech

Purple Biotech Ltd., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through two segments, Oncology, and Pain and Hypertension. The company's marketed products include Consensi, a fixed-dose combination of celecoxib and amlodipine besylate for the simultaneous treatment of osteoarthritis pain and hypertension in the United States, as well as in China and South Korea. Its oncology pipeline includes NT-219, a small molecule that is advancing as a monotherapy treatment of advanced solid tumors and in combination with cetuximab for the treatment of recurrent or metastatic squamous cell carcinoma of head and neck cancer in a planned phase 1/2 study; and CM-24, a monoclonal antibody blocking CEACAM1 that is being developed as a combination therapy with anti-PD1 checkpoint inhibitors for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and pancreatic cancer. The company was formerly known as Kitov Pharma Ltd and changed its name to Purple Biotech Ltd. in December 2020. Purple Biotech Ltd. is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

