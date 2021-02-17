Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.44.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist began coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

PRPL stock opened at $39.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Purple Innovation has a fifty-two week low of $4.42 and a fifty-two week high of $41.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -125.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.34.

In other Purple Innovation news, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $2,229,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,229,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRPL. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the third quarter worth approximately $356,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the third quarter worth approximately $678,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 176.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 10,236 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Purple Innovation during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protector, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blanket and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

