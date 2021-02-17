PutinCoin (PUT) Price Up 14.9% Over Last Week

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 17th. One PutinCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. PutinCoin has a total market capitalization of $60,962.67 and approximately $201.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PutinCoin has traded 14.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51,212.70 or 0.99862977 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00046868 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00005933 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.93 or 0.00114906 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000240 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000233 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003135 BTC.

About PutinCoin

PutinCoin (CRYPTO:PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PutinCoin is putincoin.org . The official message board for PutinCoin is putincoin.org/forum

PutinCoin Coin Trading

PutinCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PutinCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PutinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

