PWR Coin Market Capitalization Achieves $700,049.70 (PWR)

PWR Coin (CURRENCY:PWR) traded 61.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 17th. One PWR Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. PWR Coin has a market cap of $700,049.70 and $9,463.00 worth of PWR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PWR Coin has traded 57.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,502.18 or 0.99779059 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.69 or 0.00047828 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $257.36 or 0.00498603 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $449.02 or 0.00869919 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $136.71 or 0.00264868 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00005886 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.79 or 0.00111952 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002421 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003295 BTC.

PWR Coin Coin Profile

PWR Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NIST5

hashing algorithm. PWR Coin’s total supply is 9,955,369,730 coins and its circulating supply is 9,664,500,811 coins. The official website for PWR Coin is pwr-coin.com. PWR Coin’s official Twitter account is @pwr_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PWR Coin is /r/PWRcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “POW Block reward reduction:Blocks 0 to 10: Airdrop PWRBlocks 10 to 100 = 0 PWRBlocks 101 to 43100 = 350 PWRBlocks 43101 to 86400 = 230 PWR POS Block reward reduction:Blocks: 86000-86400: 5 PWR (Warm-Up)Blocks: 86400-100800: 10 PWR (1 Stage)Blocks: 100800-115200: 25 PWR (2 Stage)Blocks: 115200-129600: 50 PWR (3 Stage)Blocks: 129600-144000: 100 PWR (Full Power)Blocks: 144000-158400: 20 PWR (5 Stage)Blocks: 158400-172800: 15 PWR (6 Stage)Blocks: 172800 > 5% Fixed Yearly “

PWR Coin Coin Trading

PWR Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PWR Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PWR Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PWR Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

