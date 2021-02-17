(PYD.V) (CVE:PYD) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.24

(PYD.V) (CVE:PYD) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.24 and traded as high as C$0.25. (PYD.V) shares last traded at C$0.25, with a volume of 3,070 shares trading hands.

(PYD.V) Company Profile (CVE:PYD)

Poydras Gaming Finance Corp is a Canada-based company engaged in slot route operations. The Company is engaged in providing capital and gaming equipment to casino operators and vendors in the United States. It is focused on leasing and distributing slot machines, electronic table games, and casino and bingo equipment and supplies.

