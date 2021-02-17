Pylon Network (PYLNT) Trading Up 56.8% Over Last 7 Days

Pylon Network (CURRENCY:PYLNT) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 17th. Pylon Network has a total market capitalization of $449,807.51 and $28.00 worth of Pylon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pylon Network token can currently be bought for $0.77 or 0.00001504 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pylon Network has traded up 56.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pylon Network Token Profile

PYLNT is a token. Pylon Network’s total supply is 633,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 582,010 tokens. Pylon Network’s official Twitter account is @KlenergyTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pylon Network is pylon-network.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Pylon Network aims to build an open, renewable energy exchange community, which will provide the energy markets with the signals and financial incentives that current energy policies and governance systems, are failing, or delaying to provide. The Pylon Network will use the blockchain technology and smart contracts to allow the network users to exchange green energy, bought directly from the RES (Renewable Energy Source) producer and without need for intervention of intermediaries throughout the process. Pylon Network token (PYLNT) is an ERC-20 will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pylon Network Token Trading

