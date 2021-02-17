Pyrk (PYRK) 24 Hour Volume Tops $7,098.00

Pyrk (CURRENCY:PYRK) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 17th. One Pyrk coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Pyrk has traded 23.1% lower against the US dollar. Pyrk has a market cap of $168,418.60 and $7,098.00 worth of Pyrk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.69 or 0.00061075 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.31 or 0.00318569 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.50 or 0.00081910 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.11 or 0.00073448 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.99 or 0.00084770 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $235.27 or 0.00453389 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,387.90 or 0.85541504 BTC.

Pyrk Profile

Pyrk’s total supply is 15,781,994 coins. The official website for Pyrk is www.pyrk.org . The official message board for Pyrk is forum.pyrk.org

Buying and Selling Pyrk

Pyrk can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

