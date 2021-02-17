Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) Shares Gap Down to $2.96

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.96, but opened at $2.20. Pyxis Tankers shares last traded at $2.02, with a volume of 31,691 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 0.22.

Pyxis Tankers Company Profile (NASDAQ:PXS)

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

