Pyxus International (OTCMKTS:PYYX) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.79

Pyxus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYYX) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.79 and traded as high as $7.01. Pyxus International shares last traded at $6.50, with a volume of 472 shares trading hands.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.79.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pyxus International stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Pyxus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYYX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

Pyxus International, Inc, an agricultural company, engages in the provision of various agricultural products, ingredients, and services to businesses and customers. It offers leaf tobacco; e-liquids used in vaporizers, electronic cigarettes, and other vaping hardware and accessories; and industrial hemp-derived cannabidiol products.

