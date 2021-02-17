Pzena Investment Management LLC Acquires 187,372 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,005,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 187,372 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises approximately 1.6% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Bank of America worth $333,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,825,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728,968 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Bank of America by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,121,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $581,079,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066,800 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Bank of America by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,498,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,675,000 after acquiring an additional 688,252 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 11.4% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,755,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,912,000 after purchasing an additional 896,217 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,805,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,588,000 after purchasing an additional 325,588 shares during the period. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

NYSE:BAC opened at $33.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.60. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $35.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $294.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.13.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.