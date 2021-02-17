Pzena Investment Management LLC Acquires 566,254 Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 40.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,968,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 566,254 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned approximately 4.41% of Belden worth $82,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BDC. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Belden during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Belden by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Belden by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Belden by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 4,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Belden by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter.

In other Belden news, Chairman John S. Stroup sold 7,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total transaction of $298,311.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 92,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,710,415.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $67,274.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,747.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,093 shares of company stock valued at $531,146 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BDC opened at $45.00 on Wednesday. Belden Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.54 and a 1-year high of $54.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 1.57.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.13. Belden had a positive return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Belden Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Belden from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Belden from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.95.

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

