Pzena Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 919,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,414 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 0.27% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $242,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,081,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,559,314,000 after buying an additional 132,529 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,053,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,030,150,000 after buying an additional 370,673 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,055,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,623,767,000 after buying an additional 1,392,213 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 3,064,188 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $808,057,000 after buying an additional 90,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,330,580 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $468,377,000 after buying an additional 142,884 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

In other news, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total value of $2,987,191.64. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GS opened at $312.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $130.85 and a one year high of $312.92. The firm has a market cap of $107.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $308.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.77.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.