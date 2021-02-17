Pzena Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,032,306 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 127,037 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.05% of WSFS Financial worth $46,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in WSFS Financial by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,011,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,381,000 after buying an additional 282,496 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in WSFS Financial by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 321,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,442,000 after buying an additional 36,592 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in WSFS Financial by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in WSFS Financial by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,764,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,959,000 after buying an additional 252,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in WSFS Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $650,000. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial stock opened at $45.26 on Wednesday. WSFS Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $17.84 and a 12 month high of $47.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.36.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 13.83%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.83%.

WSFS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on WSFS Financial from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd.

In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Peggy H. Eddens sold 16,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total value of $695,054.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,854.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul S. Greenplate sold 1,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $57,707.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

