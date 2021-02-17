Pzena Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 28.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,175,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,052,937 shares during the period. NRG Energy accounts for 1.6% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned approximately 3.76% of NRG Energy worth $344,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NRG Energy by 6.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in NRG Energy by 3.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in NRG Energy by 2.4% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 17,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in NRG Energy by 5.5% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in NRG Energy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other NRG Energy news, SVP David Callen sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $300,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,490.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NRG stock opened at $40.90 on Wednesday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.54 and a 12 month high of $43.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.73. The stock has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 32.83%.

NRG has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through Generation and Retail segments. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.7 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

