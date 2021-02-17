Pzena Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,758,066 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 891,650 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 6.01% of Celestica worth $62,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Celestica by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 134,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 70,784 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Celestica by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 78,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Celestica by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 69,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 7,205 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Celestica by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 81,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 18,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Celestica alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on CLS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Celestica from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Celestica from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Celestica from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.63.

Shares of NYSE:CLS opened at $8.82 on Wednesday. Celestica Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.63 and a 52-week high of $9.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Celestica had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 0.57%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Celestica Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, engineering, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.