Pzena Investment Management LLC Buys 38,293 Shares of Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS)

Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,208,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,293 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 9.43% of Triple-S Management worth $47,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GTS. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Triple-S Management by 311.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Triple-S Management by 385.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,393 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triple-S Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triple-S Management in the third quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in shares of Triple-S Management by 75.9% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Triple-S Management alerts:

Shares of NYSE GTS opened at $23.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.08 and a 200 day moving average of $20.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $545.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.75. Triple-S Management Co. has a 12-month low of $9.13 and a 12-month high of $25.20.

Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid markets. It operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance. The company offers various managed care products, including health maintenance organization plans; preferred provider organization plans; BlueCard program; Medicare Supplement products; Medicare Advantage products; Medicaid plans; and claims processing and other administrative services to employers, individuals, and government entities.

Read More: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Triple-S Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triple-S Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.