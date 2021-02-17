Pzena Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Pzena Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 55.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,912,219 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,732,079 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.59% of Flex worth $142,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Flex by 42.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 457,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,101,000 after buying an additional 137,547 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Flex by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,673,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,623,000 after buying an additional 103,634 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Flex by 14.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,400,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,612,000 after buying an additional 179,153 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Flex by 73.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 12,222 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Flex by 10.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 151,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 14,307 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FLEX stock opened at $19.85 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.80. Flex Ltd. has a 1-year low of $5.36 and a 1-year high of $20.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. Flex had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 1.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Flex’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FLEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Flex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Flex from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Flex from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Flex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.69.

In other Flex news, insider Francois Barbier sold 57,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $977,915.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David P. Bennett sold 6,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $110,617.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,744 shares of company stock worth $2,485,043 in the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

