Pzena Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Pzena Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,596,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18,992 shares during the period. AXIS Capital comprises about 1.6% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 7.82% of AXIS Capital worth $332,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in AXIS Capital by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 654,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AXIS Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in AXIS Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 256,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,911,000 after acquiring an additional 19,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 210,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,584,000 after acquiring an additional 17,835 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AXS. Bank of America downgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.40.

AXS opened at $50.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.81. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $31.82 and a 1 year high of $64.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $785.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.39 million. AXIS Capital had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.79%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

