Pzena Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,479,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,039,930 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for about 2.9% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 0.50% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $618,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 37.9% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 20,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 5,511 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1,626.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 11,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 11,112 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,660,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,040,000 after purchasing an additional 65,310 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 17,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $298,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

NYSE WFC opened at $34.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $143.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.03, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.91. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $48.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.13%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WFC shares. Compass Point upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.