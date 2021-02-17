Pzena Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 852,825 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,041 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Baidu worth $184,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Baidu by 149.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,674,000 after purchasing an additional 49,735 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Baidu in the third quarter valued at $428,000. Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Baidu by 18.5% in the third quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Baidu by 220.6% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 128,312 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,242,000 after buying an additional 88,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Baidu during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BIDU shares. Benchmark lifted their price target on Baidu from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Baidu from $144.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. TheStreet raised Baidu from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Baidu from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Baidu presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.37.

Shares of BIDU stock opened at $315.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82 and a beta of 1.16. Baidu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $326.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $248.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Baidu announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

