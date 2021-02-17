Pzena Investment Management LLC Has $113 Million Stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Pzena Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,680,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 75,986 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 2.97% of Webster Financial worth $112,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. grew its position in shares of Webster Financial by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 56,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Webster Financial by 308.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Webster Financial by 17.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 7,097 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Webster Financial by 27.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 661,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,474,000 after purchasing an additional 141,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WBS opened at $49.96 on Wednesday. Webster Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $18.16 and a 52 week high of $52.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.31 and a 200-day moving average of $36.40.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.08). Webster Financial had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 9.30%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 39.31%.

In related news, EVP Christopher J. Motl sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total value of $252,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,138 shares in the company, valued at $1,722,262.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Bley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $192,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $911,703.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $540,250 over the last 90 days. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WBS. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Webster Financial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Webster Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group upgraded Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Webster Financial from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Webster Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

