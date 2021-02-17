Pzena Investment Management LLC Has $131.55 Million Stock Position in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

Pzena Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,187,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210,071 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 5.15% of JELD-WEN worth $131,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JELD. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 102,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 60.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JELD has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on JELD-WEN from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Wednesday. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on JELD-WEN in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on JELD-WEN from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.58.

Shares of JELD-WEN stock opened at $26.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.41, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.58. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.06 and a 52 week high of $30.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.93.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 1.35%. As a group, research analysts forecast that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JELD-WEN Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

