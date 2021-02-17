Pzena Investment Management LLC Has $163.48 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,966,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 532,986 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 0.09% of Exxon Mobil worth $163,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 28,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 9,281 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 25,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,046,000. 50.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE XOM opened at $52.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.41. The company has a market capitalization of $220.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $60.62.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Truist reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.67.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

