Pzena Investment Management LLC Has $171.42 Million Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,200,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,710 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 1.09% of Cardinal Health worth $171,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,307,000 after buying an additional 52,482 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $296,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 9,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

CAH opened at $51.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.04. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.05 and a 1 year high of $60.53.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 123.28%. The company had revenue of $41.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.4859 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.60%.

CAH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.30.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

