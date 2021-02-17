Pzena Investment Management LLC Has $270.83 Million Stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Pzena Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,605,102 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 108,074 shares during the period. Voya Financial comprises about 1.3% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 3.65% of Voya Financial worth $270,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Motco boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 6,005.6% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 3,297 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 3,243 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 654,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,489,000 after buying an additional 171,480 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Voya Financial by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 412,517 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,260,000 after purchasing an additional 26,185 shares during the last quarter.

VOYA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI cut Voya Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Voya Financial from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Voya Financial from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

NYSE:VOYA opened at $55.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.75 and a 12-month high of $63.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.73.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.47. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 17.43%. Equities research analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is a positive change from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.22%.

In other news, insider Christine Hurtsellers sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $1,625,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,610 shares in the company, valued at $3,587,925.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Voya Financial Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

