Pzena Investment Management LLC Has $377.51 Million Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,811,119 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,049,146 shares during the quarter. Textron makes up approximately 1.8% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned approximately 3.41% of Textron worth $377,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Textron by 0.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,921 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in shares of Textron by 1.4% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 19,128 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Textron by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 22,723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Textron by 1.0% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Textron by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 6,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on TXT. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Textron from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird cut Textron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Textron from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Textron in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.91.

In other news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $37,549.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TXT opened at $51.30 on Wednesday. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $51.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.11, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.46 and a 200-day moving average of $42.31.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.15. Textron had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Textron’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

