Pzena Investment Management LLC Has $49 Million Stock Position in Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT)

Pzena Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,519,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,399 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 12.78% of Hooker Furniture worth $49,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Hooker Furniture by 552.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hooker Furniture by 39.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Hooker Furniture during the third quarter worth $204,000. Smith Salley & Associates bought a new position in Hooker Furniture during the third quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC bought a new position in Hooker Furniture during the third quarter worth $242,000. 85.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HOFT opened at $32.24 on Wednesday. Hooker Furniture Co. has a twelve month low of $12.30 and a twelve month high of $36.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.17. The company has a market capitalization of $383.24 million, a PE ratio of -31.09 and a beta of 0.79.

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.24. Hooker Furniture had a negative net margin of 2.17% and a positive return on equity of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $149.69 million during the quarter.

In other Hooker Furniture news, insider Anne J. Smith sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $39,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,941 shares in the company, valued at $328,053. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul B. Toms, Jr. sold 14,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total transaction of $467,331.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,916,456.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Hooker Furniture

Hooker Furniture Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company operates through three segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and Domestic Upholstery. The Hooker Branded segment offers a range of design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand name; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

