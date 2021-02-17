Pzena Investment Management LLC Has $537.31 Million Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Pzena Investment Management LLC cut its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,089,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245,975 shares during the period. McKesson comprises about 2.5% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.94% of McKesson worth $537,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in shares of McKesson by 4,409.4% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 13,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 13,184 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of McKesson by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its position in shares of McKesson by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 40,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of McKesson by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $17,730,000. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.32, for a total transaction of $1,015,603.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,515,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total transaction of $95,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,563 shares of company stock valued at $2,868,196. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MCK opened at $180.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $181.08 and a 200-day moving average of $165.72. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $112.60 and a one year high of $187.67. The company has a market cap of $28.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $62.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.70 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.81 EPS. Analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays raised shares of McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.92.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

