Pzena Investment Management LLC Has $577.50 Million Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Pzena Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,842,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 207,556 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial makes up approximately 2.7% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 1.28% of Capital One Financial worth $577,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 1,085.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Capital One Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.12.

In other news, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 1,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $186,675.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,247 shares in the company, valued at $8,668,465. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $3,187,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,501,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 65,213 shares of company stock worth $6,471,040 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $119.80 on Wednesday. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $120.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.90, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $2.44. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.31%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

