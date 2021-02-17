Pzena Investment Management LLC Has $95.29 Million Stake in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,214,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,804 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 7.04% of Enerpac Tool Group worth $95,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 49,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 5,051 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $469,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 21,500 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 135,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Enerpac Tool Group alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on EPAC shares. TheStreet upgraded Enerpac Tool Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. G.Research downgraded Enerpac Tool Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Gabelli downgraded Enerpac Tool Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enerpac Tool Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Enerpac Tool Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.38.

Enerpac Tool Group stock opened at $22.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 374.56 and a beta of 1.40. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a one year low of $13.28 and a one year high of $25.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.46.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $119.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.71 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 0.69%. Equities analysts anticipate that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Enerpac Tool Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerpac Tool Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.