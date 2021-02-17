Pzena Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 37.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,038,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,179,720 shares during the period. Edison International comprises 2.4% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 2.12% of Edison International worth $504,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 29.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,832,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $194,866,000 after purchasing an additional 868,333 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,247,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,357,000 after purchasing an additional 555,434 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 161.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 593,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,175,000 after purchasing an additional 366,490 shares in the last quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International in the third quarter worth $18,360,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 20.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,629,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,826,000 after purchasing an additional 276,378 shares in the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EIX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Edison International from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Edison International from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edison International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.93.

NYSE EIX opened at $56.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a PE ratio of 57.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.78. Edison International has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $78.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Edison International’s payout ratio is 56.38%.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

