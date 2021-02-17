Pzena Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Pzena Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 876,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,726 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.06% of Spectrum Brands worth $69,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPB. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $669,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands during the third quarter valued at $1,254,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Spectrum Brands by 9,200.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands during the third quarter valued at $7,757,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPB opened at $83.92 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.05 and a 200 day moving average of $66.82. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $19.59 and a one year high of $85.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.94.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.36. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Spectrum Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Spectrum Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

SPB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Spectrum Brands from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Spectrum Brands from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.33.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

