Pzena Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Pzena Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,898,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284,475 shares during the period. Mohawk Industries accounts for 1.3% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 2.67% of Mohawk Industries worth $267,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 210.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mohawk Industries news, CAO James Brunk sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $266,240.00. Also, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 1,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total value of $160,120.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,712,900.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $168.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.12 and a 200-day moving average of $119.03. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.62 and a 52 week high of $178.19. The stock has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.66. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 5.70%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MHK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $111.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $155.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $160.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $157.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.60.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

