Pzena Investment Management LLC Purchases 157,670 Shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS)

Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,528,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,670 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned approximately 3.54% of TriMas worth $48,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TriMas in the third quarter worth about $660,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of TriMas by 267.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 7,420 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of TriMas by 1.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of TriMas by 15.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,069,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,191,000 after purchasing an additional 271,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of TriMas by 43.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 35,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TRS opened at $34.62 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -22.65 and a beta of 0.80. TriMas Co. has a 12 month low of $18.05 and a 12 month high of $35.24.

TriMas Corporation manufactures and provides products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs, manufactures, and sells specialty polymeric and steel closure products, including steel drum enclosures, plastic drum closures, plastic pail dispensers and plugs, and plastic enclosures; specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, airless dispensers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, pharmaceutical, and household product markets; specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars in the food and beverage markets; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, and Stolz brands.

