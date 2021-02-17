Pzena Investment Management LLC Purchases 80,488 Shares of TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF)

Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,300,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,488 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 0.85% of TCF Financial worth $48,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in TCF Financial by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 134,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,973,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in TCF Financial by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in TCF Financial by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 39,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in TCF Financial by 249.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in TCF Financial by 511.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

TCF has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TCF Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TCF Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of TCF Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of TCF Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

In related news, CFO Brian W. Maass sold 21,320 shares of TCF Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.62, for a total value of $887,338.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCF opened at $43.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. TCF Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $16.96 and a 1 year high of $44.81.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $508.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.62 million. TCF Financial had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 7.86%. As a group, analysts anticipate that TCF Financial Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.74%.

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

