Pzena Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 834,137 MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 834,137 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,871,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 1.13% of MasTec as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MTZ. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of MasTec by 516.3% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,442,817 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,371,000 after buying an additional 1,208,707 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of MasTec by 66.4% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,365,662 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,830,000 after buying an additional 944,006 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of MasTec by 22.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,839,523 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,828,000 after buying an additional 520,163 shares during the period. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec during the third quarter worth $20,018,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of MasTec by 231.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 455,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,204,000 after buying an additional 317,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

MasTec stock opened at $86.41 on Wednesday. MasTec, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.51 and a 1-year high of $87.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

In other MasTec news, CFO George Pita sold 30,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $2,404,562.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,037,543.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $204,761.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,188 shares in the company, valued at $3,857,521.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 43,328 shares of company stock worth $3,256,573 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of MasTec from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of MasTec from $58.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of MasTec from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of MasTec from $56.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.15.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

