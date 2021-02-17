Pzena Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 513,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 11,973 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Amgen worth $118,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Security National Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 10,089 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 0.4% in the third quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its holdings in Amgen by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 1.1% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 4,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Amgen from $250.00 to $242.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Amgen from $308.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Amgen from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amgen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $232.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $177.05 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.06.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 47.50%.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total transaction of $59,497.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,795.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total value of $235,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,965,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,161,514 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

