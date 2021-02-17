Pzena Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Pzena Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,861,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,582,573 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.37% of Cenovus Energy worth $101,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVE. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 23,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 11,876 shares during the period. Finally, WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on CVE shares. Barclays cut shares of Cenovus Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from $7.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.95.

Shares of NYSE CVE opened at $6.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 3.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.26 and a 200 day moving average of $5.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.38. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $9.27.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.27). Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.48% and a negative net margin of 14.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0137 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Oil Sands, Deep Basin, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

