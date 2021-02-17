Pzena Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Pzena Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,883,329 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 20,110 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 0.87% of Juniper Networks worth $64,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 330.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 1,411.8% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,354 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on JNPR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Juniper Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price target on Juniper Networks from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised Juniper Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Juniper Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.68.

Juniper Networks stock opened at $24.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.20 and a fifty-two week high of $27.83.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 8.92%. Juniper Networks’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 66.12%.

In other news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $247,500.00. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

Featured Article: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.