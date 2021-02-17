Pzena Investment Management LLC Sells 1,259,491 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Pzena Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,215,563 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,259,491 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 0.44% of Regions Financial worth $67,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in Regions Financial by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 22,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Regions Financial by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Regions Financial by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Regions Financial by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Regions Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 151,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. 71.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on RF shares. Robert W. Baird cut Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded Regions Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Regions Financial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

In related news, COO John B. Owen sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $1,329,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,415.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $20.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.88 and a 200 day moving average of $14.37. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $6.94 and a 12 month high of $20.32. The firm has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

