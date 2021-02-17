Pzena Investment Management LLC Sells 1,263,796 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Pzena Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,745,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,263,796 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 6.85% of Terex worth $165,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of Terex by 6,221.4% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Terex alerts:

In other Terex news, VP Amy George sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $380,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 117,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,459,854.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John D. Sheehan sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,658 shares of company stock worth $2,487,234. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

TEX has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Terex from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Terex in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Terex from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Terex from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Terex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.18.

TEX stock opened at $39.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -669.00 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.48. Terex Co. has a one year low of $11.54 and a one year high of $41.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.19. Terex had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Terex Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, materials processing machinery, and cranes worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Material Processing (MP). It offers AWP equipment, utility equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, institutional, and residential buildings and facilities; construction and maintenance of utility and telecommunication lines; tree trimming; certain construction and foundation drilling applications; and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

Further Reading: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.