Pzena Investment Management LLC Sells 1,756,650 Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Pzena Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,027,876 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,756,650 shares during the quarter. Gildan Activewear accounts for 2.0% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 7.57% of Gildan Activewear worth $420,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 18,872,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $370,730,000 after buying an additional 421,383 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in Gildan Activewear by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 11,127,770 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $218,883,000 after purchasing an additional 127,683 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP raised its position in Gildan Activewear by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 3,789,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,447,000 after purchasing an additional 981,269 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Gildan Activewear by 1,923.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,275,286 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,839 shares during the period. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Gildan Activewear by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,880,219 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,041,000 after purchasing an additional 192,666 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GIL shares. TD Securities upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. CIBC raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gildan Activewear currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.30.

Shares of GIL opened at $27.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.96, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.42 and a 1-year high of $29.00.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

